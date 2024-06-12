Longtime baseball announcer Steve Klauke has died at the age of 69 after getting hit by a pickup truck.

Klauke, who spent 29 years broadcasting games for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, was hit while crossing a street on Monday, June 10, according to Sandy City Police Department Lieutenant Dean Carriger.

Just before 8:30 p.m. local time, Klauke was struck by the truck while attempting to cross the street on a green light. Klauke stepped into the road and was hit by the vehicle as it attempted to make a right-hand turn.

Klauke was sent to the hospital and died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 11.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Carriger said the driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The incident remains under investigation.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved former broadcaster Steve Klauke passed away this morning,” the Salt Lake Bees shared via X on Tuesday. “Steve was an incredible broadcaster, amazing friend and devoted husband and father. He will forever be ‘the voice of the Bees.’”

Klauke announced his retirement in September 2023 after nearly three decades behind the mic.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to have you on the other end listening for all these years,” Klauke said in his final game send-off. “I wouldn’t exchange anything I’ve done over the last 29 years for anything else.”

Klauke concluded, “Thank you for making this minor leaguer feel like a major leaguer. I’m Steve Klauke, and, for the final time, so long from the ballpark.”

In the team’s first game after Klauke’s death on Tuesday night, Bees right fielder Jason Martin hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. The Bees dedicated the homer to Klauke via X, writing, “This one is for you Steve 🖤💛.”

Related: NBA Logo Inspiration and Hall of Famer Jerry West Dead at 86 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images NBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West has died at the age of 86. The Los Angeles Clippers confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, June 12. “Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning […]

An icon in the Utah sports scene, Klauke was also remembered by the NBA’s Utah Jazz, an organization for which he once hosted pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

“The Utah Jazz family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Steve Klauke, voice of the Salt Lake Bees for three decades, longtime member of the Jazz broadcast team, and father to Jazz equipment manager, Adam Klauke,” the team shared in a statement. “A legendary sports broadcaster, Steve was admired and loved by many. He will be greatly missed, and his contributions will continue to have an indelible impact on the Utah sports community.”

Former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, also responded to the news, writing via X, “Man 💔keeping his family in my prayers ❤️🕊️.”

Klauke is survived by his wife, Sue, and two children, Adam and Lisa.