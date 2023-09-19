Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn and girlfriend Leah Shafer are engaged after five years of dating.

“Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove,” Sandy, 58, told E! News on Monday, September 18, about the proposal. “I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date.”

Sandy added that while she was nervous for the big moment, she “truly could not wait” to propose after “thinking about marrying” Shafer, 49, “for years.”

“I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said ‘Yes!’ The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded!” she recalled. “It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can’t explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond.”

This story is developing