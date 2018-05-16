Refresh Your Bedding With These 5 Steps

Dreaming of a plush new bedding set? Sheets don’t last forever and trends change over time, so if your sheets are worn out and you’re ready for a change, it may be time to refresh your bedding. Us Weekly took a look at the luxe bedding company Parachute for ideas on how to give your bed a new look and feel. Starting from the sheets and working up, here is how to give your bed a stylish and comfy upgrade.

First things first, select your sheets. A neutral color such as crisp white always looks inviting and will allow you to mix and match with additional layers. The fabric will change the overall look as well. Linen sheets make for a more laid-back vibe while sateen is more polished. This soft linen set ($110-$120) is perfect for warm weather.

If you’d like a pop of color, select a top sheet ($110-$120) with a complementary hue that will tie together the neutral color of your sheets with whatever cover you choose for a duvet or quilt.

When choosing duvets and quilts, it’s not just color and pattern that matter. A fresh texture or interesting fabric can add a whole new stylistic layer to your bed. For example, this striped linen quilt ($279-$299) or waffle duvet ($279-$299) lends bedding an airy, beachy look.

Select pillow shams ($90-$100) to match the texture and color of your duvet or quilt. Create contrast when making your bed by turning down the top sheet over the duvet or adding additional decorative pillows in a complementary pattern.

Finish the look with additional textures and finishing touches. A trim bed skirt ($119-$139), decorative pillows or a throw blanket all come together to make the bedding look complete — and ready to dive right into.

The Laundress’ Eco-Friendly Detergents Could Change Your Laundry Day Game

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!