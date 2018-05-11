There’s nothing quite like fresh laundry. Well, there wasn’t until The Laundress came around and changed the game with its line of eco-friendly and sweet-smelling laundry detergent products. It also doesn’t hurt that the packaging has a distinctly vintage vibe that will likely attract buyers.

The detergents include plant-derived ingredients that are better for the environment than traditional laundry detergents. The products are also 100 percent biodegradable. Even the fresh scents are natural. Products in The Laundress line include the signature detergent with its sweet scent, a fabric spray, and a wool and cashmere shampoo for those delicate knit items that often require dry cleaning. The line also includes an all-purpose bleach alternative and fabric conditioner for soft sheets, both of which are free of harmful ingredients such as chlorine bleach, petroleum, phosphates and animal by-products. The products will all leave laundry clean and smelling fresh.

Scroll down to see some of the best products from The Laundress.

