The Best Laundry Detergents for Sensitive Skin

Written by Jenna Cartusciello

On the hunt for the best laundry detergent for sensitive skin? People with skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis will all benefit from mild, hypoallergenic detergents, but so will people with “regular” skin. Traditional detergents can lead to allergic reactions and skin sensitivities, so avoiding dyes, certain fragrances and specific ingredients can help you prevent irritation before it develops. Best of all, they tend to be better for the environment.

So, how do you know whether a laundry detergent will negatively affect your sensitive skin? It’s impossible to know for certain unless you try it, but there are several key features of a good detergent that will prevent irritation. To help you on your journey, we dove into the world of laundry detergents for sensitive skin. We crafted a comprehensive list of soaps that are gentle yet effective, and we based our recommendations on reviews, product testing, ingredient lists and dermatologist recommendations. Learn more about our process below.

The Best Laundry Detergents for Sensitive Skin