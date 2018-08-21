In Best Friends Animal Society’s new PSA, a couple ends up confused at their own gender reveal party. The balloons are blue, the confetti is pink, the glitter is blue, the silly string is pink. The PSA’s light-hearted absurdity spotlights a serious issue: It’s that time of year when cats are giving birth to litters of kittens who need homes.

Best Friends calls it “kitten season” — i.e. the season when “shelters fill up with baby kittens, the result of all that feline philandering in the spring.”

“Kitten season is when we realize that there really can be too much of a cute thing,” the organization adds in its press release. “Some lucky little ones make it into foster homes or kitten nurseries. But sadly, darling as they are, countless kittens don’t even get a chance to be adopted because shelters are overwhelmed, and there’s often no one available to give the kittens the round-the-clock care they need.”

This problem could be solved, however, if more people choose to foster kittens. “Thousands of kitties end up in shelters [and they] might not make it out alive because they don’t have anyone taking care of them, even for a week,” the spokesperson says in this PSA.

“Foster a kitten, because it’s harder to give a baby back,” she quips. “I’ve tried.”

Best Friends recommends finding a foster program near you, adopting a cat to clear space at shelters and rescue organizations, and spaying and neutering your cats before they have even one litter. Find out more at www.bestfriends.org.

