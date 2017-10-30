Bethenny Frankel‘s dog Cookie has died after being hospitalized over the weekend for multiple seizures.

“My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 46, tweeted on Monday, October 30.

My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart… — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

Frankel shared a series of heartbreaking videos of herself crying on her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 28, when Cookie first began convulsing. “Do I take her to a vet? … What do I do?” she asked her 1.5 million followers. “My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away. … I’m in a bad place.”

Eventually, the Bravo star and her daughter, Bryn, 7, managed to make it to a facility near their weekend home in the Hamptons. “Thanks for the love. @cookiedabooboo is alive but had a very high temp & 45 min seizure so she’s resting at hospital. Not time yet,” she tweeted on Sunday, October 29. “She is 17 & did have 108 fever & 45 mins of seizures, but she licked Bryn & reacted to my belly rubs. Better today but TBD @toyisland8 xo. I’m grateful. People are loving & caring. Part of me thinks the crap in the world is to bring us closer & make us better. Thank you.”

Unfortunately, Frankel tweeted on Monday morning that Cookie suffered two additional seizures overnight. “My heart is broken,” she wrote.

