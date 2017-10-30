Bethenny Frankel’s Dog Has Two More Seizures After Convulsing for 45 Minutes

Bethenny Frankel’s dog Cookie is in the hospital after having a 45-minute seizure over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a video of herself crying on social media on Saturday, October 28. “I know my dog’s convulsing…do I take her to a vet?…What do I do? My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away,” Frankel, 46, said in one heartbreaking clip.

She is 17 & did have 108 fever & 45 mins of seizures, but she licked Bryn & reacted to my belly rubs. Better today but TBD @toyisland8 xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

In a second video, she added: “Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare everybody. My poor daughter and I are watching my dog have a seizure for 45 minutes and the [vet] hospital’s so far out.” She wrote: “My dog had too long a seizure & I’m pissed the closest vet is 40 mins away. I’m in a bad place. She will be put down.”

Frankel, who told a fan that she spends weekends with her daughter Bryn, 7, in the Hamptons, managed to make it to a facility after the terrifying ordeal.

My baby had 2 more seizures last PM. My heart is broken. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

“Thanks for the love. @cookiedabooboo is alive but had a very high temp & 45 min seizure so she’s resting at hospital. Not time yet….” she tweeted on Sunday. “She is 17 & did have 108 fever & 45 mins of seizures, but she licked Bryn & reacted to my belly rubs. Better today but TBD @toyisland8 xo. I’m grateful. People are loving & caring. Part of me thinks the crap in the world is to bring us closer & make us better. Thank you.”

I'm the birthday bitch today 🎉🎉 #happybirthdaytome A post shared by cookiedabooboo (@cookiedabooboo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

On Monday morning, however, Frankel tweeted that Cookie suffered two more seizures on Sunday night. “My heart is broken,” she wrote.

As of now, the reality star — who recently chartered several planes in and out of Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief — plans to visit Cookie later today. “Bryn made her a card,” she tweeted on Sunday. “This is brutal.”

