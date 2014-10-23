Bette Midler has never been more CrazySexyCool. The legendary performer, 68, treated fans to a little TLC when she debuted her take on the girl group's hit single "Waterfalls."

The Grammy-winning star recorded a cover of TLC's Grammy-nominated song for her upcoming It's the Girls! album. The 15-track record has Midler celebrating decades of music by celebrated girl groups, including TLC.

PHOTOS: Bette Midler at the Oscars

"Waterfalls" was originally released by Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1995, off of the group's CrazySexyCool album.

PHOTOS: TLC

Midler puts her own spin on the chart-topping R&B/hop-hop classic, crooning the famous lyrics, "Don't go chasing waterfalls / Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to / I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all / But I think you're moving too fast."

PHOTOS: Best Girl Groups of All Time

Due out on Nov. 4, It's the Girls! also includes Midler's recordings of The Ronettes' "Be My Baby," The Supremes' "You Can't Hurry Love," and other favorites. Take a listen to "Waterfalls" above and check out the album's full tracklisting below!

1. "Be My Baby" – The Ronettes

2. "One Fine Day" – The Chiffons

3. "Bei Mir Bist Du Schon" – The Andrews Sisters

4. "Baby It's You" – The Shirelles

5. "Tell Him" – The Exciters

6. "He's Sure The Boy I Love" (duet with Darlene Love) – The Crystals

7. "Mr. Sandman" – The Chordettes

8. "Come and Get These Memories" – Martha and the Vandellas

9. "Too Many Fish in the Sea" – The Marvelettes

10. "Teach Me Tonight" – The DeCastro Sisters

11. "Waterfalls" – TLC

12. "You Can't Hurry Love" – The Supremes

13. "Give Him A Great Big Kiss" – The Shangri-Las

14. "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" – The Shirelles

15. "It's the Girl" – The Boswell Sisters

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!