Betty Who is going to be a bride!

The “Somebody Loves You” singer, 26, announced her engagement to photographer Zak Cassar in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, November 21.

“Okay @zcassar I GUESS I’ll marry you 👰🏼💗🤵🏽Now my best friend has to work 100 times harder to get rid of me. I am the luckiest girl in the world today and every other day just because I know you. Let’s OWN this marriage thing,” she captioned the photo, which showed off her new diamond ring.

Later that day, her new fiancé shared the same pic confirming he proposed to the Aussie singer, whose real name Jessica Anne Newham. “Yesterday I proposed to my best friend and my soul mate @bettywho We both blacked out and don’t remember what we said to each other in the moment,” he wrote. “I was planning this for a while but nothing seemed more perfect than having family and friends together when we got engaged.”

The singer also put her sparkler on full display in a picture on Wednesday. She strategically placed her hand on her thigh while in the bath and simply put the diamond ring emoji as her caption.

The future spouses have been dating for three years.

