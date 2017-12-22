The Carters know how to party! Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z dancing together at a party — and it’s adorable. In the clip the singer’s mom posted on Instagram on Thursday, December 21, the couple are showing off their moves while doing the Electric Slide along to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s song “Before I Let Go.”

“Why at every party even a kids party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, Cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle The Texas shuffle, everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle,” Knowles-Lawson, 63, captioned the now-deleted clip.

I didn’t know I needed Beyoncé electric sliding to Uncle Frankie. pic.twitter.com/H6EkpoAj75 — directay (@cosmotayles) December 21, 2017

The “4:44” rapper, 48, was dressed casually in a gray hoodie while he followed the steps enthusiastically, throwing his hands in the air at every turn. The “Formation” songstress wore an outfit she had previously flaunted on Instagram. Beyoncé, 36, showed off her dancing skills while wearing a pair of loose-fitting, light wash jeans and a plaid button-down shirt, which she wore with trendy high-heeled white boots.

The fashion designer’s husband, Richard Lawson, 70 — whom she married on a yacht in California in an all-white ceremony in April 2015 — also joined them and his wife on the dance floor wearing an all-black Nike sporty outfit.

Us Weekly broke the news that Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins in June. Earlier this month Knowles-Lawson gushed about her 7-month-old grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, to Us during an event. “It’s amazing. It’s one of the best blessings. Being a grandmother, it’s not like being a mom because you don’t have to have all the responsibility all the time, but they are amazing,” she told Us at the event. “This is my first experience around twins, and they’re so different, and their personalities and they are wonderful.”

When asked if she sees herself in the twins yet, she said: “Other than the boy has a stare, like a mean mug, like Jay sometimes, which is so cute, and the girl, she’s just so happy all the time and so sweet. They are just adorable!”

Knowles-Lawson has two other grandchildren — Bey and Jay’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, and Solange’s son, Daniel Juelz, 13.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!