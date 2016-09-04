Another surprise release for the Beyhive … uh, sort of. Beyoncé and daughter Blue revealed their adorable new puppy while out and about in New York City last week.

The "Hold Up" singer, 35, shared a series of sweet Instagram photos of herself, Blue and their fluffy dog walking through an NYC park on Friday, September 2. In the shots, Beyoncé rocks a colorful button-down shirt and a red skirt as she goes for a stroll with her 4-year-old daughter, who looks cute in a pink dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

Later on Friday, the mother-daughter duo jetted to Camp David in Maryland, where they will reportedly celebrate Labor Day weekend and Beyoncé's 35th birthday with Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama. (President Barack Obama is in China for his final G20 summit.)

Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, is also at the POTUS' country retreat, according to her Instagram, where she hinted that she was celebrating Beyoncé's B-day on Saturday, September 3.

"A beautiful early celebration of my baby's 35 Th birthday given by one of the most amazing people ever in life," the business woman captioned a pic of herself donning a gold crown and birthday party glasses.

A beautiful early celebration of my baby's 35 Th birthday given by one of the most amazing people ever in life❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 3, 2016 at 4:53pm PDT

Later in the week, Beyoncé — who recently topped Madonna as the artist with the most MTV Video Music Awards ever (25) — will fly back to New Jersey for the second North American leg of her critically acclaimed Formation world tour, which continues at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, September 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!