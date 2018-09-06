They said “I do” — again! Beyoncé and Jay-Z renewed their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary. Queen Bey confirmed the rumors in a message shared on her website on Thursday, September 6, two days after her 37th birthday.

“At 36, I became a new mother of three. I breastfed my twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of 10 years,” Beyoncé wrote, referencing daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 14 months.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy,” she continued. “Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me.”

The pop superstar thanked her family, friends and fans “for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes” before concluding, “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive.”

Beyoncé also shared dozens of never-before-seen photos on her website on Thursday. The collection, titled “B at 36,” includes snaps from the past year of the Carter family ringing in 2018, attending the Grammy Awards and vacationing around the world.

Fans began speculating about a secret vow renewal when the “Apes–t” collaborators kicked off their On the Run II tour in the U.K. on June 6. Their concert ended with a montage of home videos, including one of the couple facing each other and bowing their heads during what appeared to be an intimate ceremony with their three children present. Beyoncé looked stunning in a strapless white gown, while Jay-Z, 48, wore a white suit. The scene ended with the message: “This is real love.”

The Grammy winners first tied the knot during a private ceremony in New York City on April 4, 2008.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!