Beyonce debuts a blonde pixie cut, Kate Middleton and Prince William experience their first weeks with Prince George, and Kate Upton said she "felt terrible" about herself after her first Sports Illustrated cover: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, Aug. 8, in the roundup!

1. Exclusive: Kate Middleton, Prince William: Inside Their First Weeks With Prince George

Prince George may be the future King of England, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing up a thoroughly modern baby. After welcoming their son on July 22, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 31, headed to Middleton's parents' home in Bucklebury, England, to live a quiet life while adjusting to parenthood. The first royal order of business was simple: sleep.

2. Pics: Beyonce Removes Long Hair Extensions, Debuts Blonde Pixie Cut

Shear beauty! Beyonce unveiled a gorgeous pixie cut via her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The 31-year-old "Grown Woman" singer's major makeover comes just two days after she finished the summer leg of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Brooklyn, New York. Beyonce shared three pictures of her cropped coif with fans, though she offered no explanation as to why she decided to forgo long blonde locks. Ironically, on July 22, the pop star's weave got caught in a fan while she was performing "Halo" in Montreal.

3. Kate Upton "Felt Terrible" About Herself After First Sports Illustrated Cover

Kate Upton should have been on top of the world when she covered her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in February 2012. Instead, the 21-year-old supermodel felt objectified and ridiculed. "After my first Sports Illustrated cover, I felt terrible about myself for a solid month," ELLE's September 2013 cover girl reveals. "Every single guy I met was either married or about to be married, and I felt like I was their bachelor present or something."

4. Lady Gaga Goes Fully Nude in Abramovic Method Video

That's one way to kick-start a project! The Marina Abramovic Institute enlisted Lady Gaga to help them draw attention to their Kickstarter campaign fund by going nude — completely nude — in a new promotional video. "Last week at a three-day retreat in upstate New York, Marina instructed Lady Gaga in the Abramovic Method — a series of exercises designed to heighten participants' awareness of their physical and mental experience in the present moment," MAI captioned the video on VIMEO.

5. Nicki Minaj Posts Topless Picture of Herself on Instagram

Good thing she has long hair! Nicki Minaj posted an ultra-sexy selfie on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 7, in which she posed topless for the camera. The 30-year-old rapper strategically covered her boobs with her long dark hair to keep it semi-appropriate for social media. In the risque shot, Minaj puckers up her lips and proudly flaunts her large chest.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!