Beyoncé shared behind-the-scenes photos from Jay-Z’s star-studded music video for “Family Feud” — and they are as fabulous as you would expect!

As previously reported, the rapper enlisted some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson and Niecy Nash, for the epic video that travels through time over 400 years. The video starts in the year 2444 and travels back to show how a government could look with women as leaders.

Not only is the music video stocked with celebrity cameos, it’s also a family affair: the video shows the “Legacy” rapper walking hand-in-hand in church with daughter Blue Ivy before he confesses his sins to Beyoncé, who is a priestess. A grown-up Blue Ivy, played by This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson, is also featured as a political leader working to revise the constitution.

Aside from the thought-provoking theme, the fashion in the video is truly envy-inducing, proven by Beyoncé’s photos. In a series of pics shared on her Instagram on Friday, December 29, the Lemonade songstress looks stunning as she poses in her costumes. In the first set, the “Formation” singer wears a gorgeous navy gown and a black corset-type belt that highlights her figure. Another candid photo shows Bey and Jay-Z sitting in the church, checking out a photo on her Phone.

Another set of lavish photos show the fashion icon wearing a black mini dress with dramatic white puffy shoulders and a long white train. She accessorized her look with a top bun and gold statement piece on her dress. Following an outfit change, Beyoncé also wears another black dress with a bunch of necklaces, sporting a fresh face and glowing look.

The Grammy Award winner also posted two pictures of Blue Ivy and Jay-Z standing in the church, smiling at each other. The 5-year-old looks gorgeous in a white dress with her hair pulled back, with the entrepreneur looking dapper in a dark suit.

The video is available on Tidal, which is offering a free-trial holiday promotion. The full clip was released on Tidal on Friday, December 29, after Jay-Z shared the teaser on Thursday.

