Jay-Z teamed up with acclaimed director Ava DuVernay for his star-studded music video for “Family Feud,” which features a ton of famous cameos. The full clip was released on Tidal on Friday, December 29, after he shared a short teaser featuring his wife, Beyonce, and daughter Blue Ivy on Thursday.

The rapper enlisted some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Brie Larson, Janet Mock, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson and Niecy Nash. The video travels through time and explores different types of government throughout 400 years. Starting in the year 2444, the scenes travel back in time as they preview how a government could look with women as leaders, the consequences of power struggles and other political turmoil.

In the opening scene, Newton and Jordan play a brother and sister who are fighting over their kingdom, which is under her command. Her lover, played by Trevante Rhodes, steps in and kills Jordan’s character. Newton’s character then stabs him in the back and says: “It’s not his, and it’s not yours. It’s my throne.”

This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson plays a grown-up Blue Ivy who is now a political leader working with other powerful women on revising the constitution. Watson says, “It’s like I remember my father saying when I was a little girl: ‘Nobody wins when the family feuds.’” The clip then returns to present day, when the “Legacy” rapper walks into a church holding his daughter’s hand and then enters a confessional to speak of his sins with his wife Bey as the priestess.

Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and America Ferrera also make appearances in the video. The cast has been sharing photos of the shoot, including The Mindy Project star who was pregnant at the time. She tweeted an image on Friday of herself posing with some of the women in the cast. She captioned it: “Nobody wins when the family feuds. The Family Feud music video is now on Tidal directed by @ava @s_c_ 🌟”

Nobody wins when the family feuds. The Family Feud music video is now on Tidal directed by @ava @s_c_ 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GCju6PiDYK — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 29, 2017

The full video is available on Tidal, which is offering a free-trial holiday promotion.

