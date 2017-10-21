Beyoncé continues to slay the post-baby body game in a series of photos she shared on Instagram on Saturday, October 21.

The “Sorry” singer, 36, looked incredible while wearing a white crop top from her Ivy Park line that showed off her abs, accompanied by a formfitting black skirt with white stripes. She polished off her trendsetting look with a top-knot bun and beige sunglasses.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

In one photo, Queen Bey cheekily gives the peace sign while forgoing the shades, while in the others, she lets her poses do the talking against a white background.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

The Grammy award-winner has hit the fashion game harder than ever in the past year while showcasing her envy-inducing outfits on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé showed up to the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert looking stunning in an emerald gown with a high slit that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized the look with a purple fur shawl and a high ponytail.

Beyoncé’s red carpet appearance at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in September was no different, with the diva looking glamorous while wearing another emerald-green gown with a thigh-high slit.

As previously reported, the mother of three welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter with husband Jay Z in June. The lovebirds also share 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who regularly makes appearances on her mother’s social media accounts. Even while pregnant, the “Formation” singer continued to be a fashionista, including a stunning baby announcement in February, in which the singer showed off her growing belly while wearing lingerie and a green veil in front of a beautiful array of flowers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!