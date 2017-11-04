Slay all day, Bey! Beyoncé channeled Lil’ Kim for Halloween and nobody was more impressed with her rendition than the “No Matter What They Say” rapper herself!

The Lemonade songstress, 37, shared a series of photos on Friday, November 3, of herself dressed up as the queen of hip-hop (real name: Kimberly Denise Jones) alongside original photos of the rapper, including one with Jay-Z dressed as Notorious B.I.G. She killed the look Lil’ Kim wore in Missy Elliot’s 1997 “The Rain” music video while wearing high-waisted red pants with Chanel suspenders and a black and gold belt. The “Ni—as in Paris” rapper, 47, wore a red leather jacket and blue jeans, accessorizing his look with a large gold chain and cane, reminiscent of a promotional photo of the late rapper.

In another set, the “Formation” singer wore a neon lime green fur coat with matching sunglasses, high heels and bikini, embodying a look that Lil’ Kim wore during 1997’s No Way Out Tour.

In an homage to Lil’ Kim’s infamous sheer jumpsuit that she wore at the 1999 Source Awards, Bey grinned while holding a furry purse to match the fur details on Lil’ Kim’s original outfit. In another shot, Beyoncé wore a satin blue dress accompanied by a blue fur coat that was reminiscent of the Brooklyn native’s Today’s Blackman Magazine cover in 2000.

For her last outfit, the mother of three wore a turquoise and black wig, stamped with the Chanel logo, and a plunging white shirt with a long cross necklace, taken from Lil Kim’s 2001’s Manhattan File magazine cover.

Beyonce’s 107 million Instagram followers weren’t the only ones who appreciated her eye for detail: Lil’ Kim shared all of the photos on her own Instagram, writing, “I’m still recovering from @beyonce’s slayage from Halloween and then this happens…” and “@beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven. Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey” with a heart emoji.

Out of all of the looks, the “Took Us A Break” singer had the most to say about Bey and Jay-Z’s version of her and Notorious B.I.G., writing, “This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat. I <3 U Queen Bey and King Jay.” Diddy, who was close friends with the “Notorious Thugs” rapper, also gave his mark of approval on the photo.

