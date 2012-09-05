Beyonce got plenty of wishes from loved ones — not to mention fans worldwide — on her 31st birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 4. But the Grammy-winning superstar celebrated the occasion with just her immediate fam: hubby Jay-Z and baby daughter Blue Ivy, 9 months.

New photos reveal that the "I Was Here" singer spent her birthday aboard a private yacht cruising through the Mediterranean Sea in the South of France.

Going makeup-free and wearing a nautical-style blue-and-white outfit, Beyonce sipped white wine alongside her husband of four years Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter), 42. Looking cuter and more grown-up than ever, little girl Blue showed off a full head of curly hair and she played with her mom and dad during their luxurious sail.

Beyonce's pals took over her website on Tuesday — festooning the site with handwritten birthday wishes from the likes of BFF Gwyneth Paltrow, her mom Tina Knowles, sister Solange, former bandmate Michelle Williams and many others.

"For Dear Sweet BB on the occasion of her 31st birthday," Oscar-winning actress Paltrow, 39, wrote in a note she signed along with husband Chris Martin plus their kids Apple and Moses. "We love you so very much."

