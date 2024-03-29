Beyonce’s daughter Rumi Carter is following in the footsteps of her older sister Blue Ivy by stepping into the music business.
Rumi, 6, the latest family member to be on a commercial track, is featured on her superstar mom’s new song “Protector” from the Cowboy Carter album.
She’s heard at the beginning of the track asking: “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” Beyonce, 42, then sings, “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, mmm, mm-hmm.”
She concludes the track, singing: “Even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own/ I will be your projector, yeah, yeah/ And even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your protector, born to be a protector.”
Music is a family business for the 32-time Grammy winner, who is married to rapper and business mogul Jay-Z, 54, the father of Rumi and her twin brother, Sir.
Their eldest daughter Blue, 12, won a Grammy Award for her singing on Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl” in 2021.
Rumi isn’t the only surprise collaborator on Beyonce’s new country album.
Miley Cyrus has also made a notable feature. The Flower’s singer and Beyonce join forces on new love song “II Most Wanted” that fans are already calling an “iconic classic”.
The song, which is about long term relationships, kicks off with the lyrics: “Know we’re jumpin’ the gun, but we’re both still young/ One day, we won’t be/ Didn’t know what I want ’til I saw your face/ Say goodbye to the old me.
“I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die/ Smoke out the window flyin’ down the 405/ I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy/ Anytime you like.”
Cyrus joins an impressive lineup of performers on Cowboy Carter. The album, which features 27 tracks, includes a song with Post Malone and speaking features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. Despite a hopeful fan frenzy, Taylor Swift, The Chicks and Lady Gaga were not included on the track list.
Cowboy Carter is out now.