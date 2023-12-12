Actress and comedian Kate Micucci’s recent health scare took her by surprise.

“Hey everybody. This is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok.’ I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday,” Micucci, 43, revealed in a recent TikTok upload, which was filmed from her hospital bed. “They caught it really early. It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens.”

Micucci — known for her role as Lucy on The Big Bang Theory and as one half of the musical duo Garfunkel and Oates with Riki Lindhome — noted that she’s “all good” post-surgery, largely thanks to doctors catching the cancer at an early stage.

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then, I’ll be back at it. Can’t wait to be painting more, which I’ll be painting soon, I think,” she continued, before joking, “Why am I still talking? ‘Cause I’m on drugs.”

Micucci’s post featured a photo of herself holding up a cereal box and a banana while lying in bed, as well as a clip of her walking around the hospital in a gown with her IV drip. “Woo hoo!” she exclaimed as she walked down a hallway. “I gotta say, the artwork here is pretty nice.”

Several fans sent their well-wishes for the star in the TikTok’s comments. “First things first, glad you are OK, be strong, be you a happy person, for all of us,” one user wrote, while another commented, “National Treasure Kate Micucci … feel better fast!!!!!🥰.”

Fellow comedian Tom Green wrote, “Get well soon best wishes and good luck with your recovery.” Micucci responded to his kind words by writing, “Thank you, Tom! ❤️.”

Micucci hasn’t let her recent health scare stop her from celebrating the holiday season. Prior to unveiling her cancer diagnosis, she released a sped-up version of her 2018 Christmas track, “You Got a Bike.”

“It’s a perfect song to rock out to at your holiday parties,” she captioned a pic of the song’s cover art, featuring a childhood photo of herself on a bike, via Instagram on Friday, December 8. “Also, about this picture … I wore braids until I was 14. I’m 10 years old in the photo. I asked my mom to take it so I could have a headshot and send it to a talent agent. I lived in a small town in Pennsylvania but I was dreaming big 😎🌲❤️.”

Micucci has racked up over 150 acting credits, including a lot of voiceover work, over the years since making her TV debut in a 2006 episode of Malcolm in the Middle. In addition to playing one of Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) love interests on The Big Bang Theory for eight episodes, Micucci has appeared on screen in shows and films such as Scrubs, When in Rome, ‘Til Death, Raising Hope and Mom.

Fans may also recognize Micucci’s voice from a number of her memorable animated roles, including Scooby Doo’s Velma Dinkley and DuckTales’ Webby Vanderquack. She cofounded Garfunkel and Oates with Lindhome, 44, in 2007. Their self-titled TV show ran for one season on IFC in 2014.