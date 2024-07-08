Big Brother alum Autumn Daly has reportedly been arrested for theft — and has spoken out about her legal trouble.

“It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost,” Daly alleged to TMZ in a statement on Monday, July 8, following the news of her recent arrest. “It won’t stick and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further.”

TMZ was first to report the news and, according to the publication, 51-year-old Daly was arrested in Lewisville, Texas on an outstanding warrant after police went to her Encore! Encore! retail store. Law enforcement reportedly asked Daly if she had any outstanding warrants, which she confirmed, noting that she was “in the process of taking care” of them.

Daly was arrested on the spot and charged with property theft for an alleged incident that occurred in 2023, according to TMZ. The publication also reported that Daly had posted the $2,000 bond.

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now? Since Big Brother premiered in July 2000, viewers have been introduced to hundreds of houseguests, many of whom have become fan favorites and competed on the show multiple times. It all started with Eddie McGee, who became the first player to walk away with the $500,000 grand prize. Since then, the Julie Chen-hosted CBS reality […]

Daly rose to fame as a cast member on Big Brother 2 in 2001. She was famously a member of The Other People alliance during her time on the show, joining fellow contestants Bunky Miller, Hardy Ames-Hill, Kent Blackwelder, Monica Bailey and Nicole Nilson Schaffrich.

The former reality star made it 19 days in the house before she nominated for eviction in week 2. She was sent home in the first-ever unanimous eviction. She came in 10th place in the competition and became the jury’s second member.

Daly briefly appeared in a segment which aired during the first week of Big Brother 3 the following year. She has not made any other reality TV appearances in the years that followed.

Related: 'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. “The secret no one knows about Big Brother — I think it’s really a marriage […]

Big Brother premiered on CBS in 2000 and has become a phenomenon over the years. The show follows a group of contestants, otherwise known as houseguests, competing against each other in various challenges to win a prize of $75,000. While in the house, the guests have no contact with the outside world but are on camera for the duration of their stay.

Will Kirby famously took home the prize on Big Brother season 2. Kirby, 51, has continued his stint in the entertainment industry, returning to reality TV for Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020 and finishing in fourth place. He’s also become a television host and appeared in various acting roles on The Young and the Restless, Dr. 90210, The Doctors and The Book of Boba Fett.