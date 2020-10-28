Gearing up for the end. As the Big Brother: All-Stars season 22 finale approaches, the focus becomes which finalist – Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel or Enzo Palumbo – played the best game and deserves to win $500,000.

Us Weekly reached out to tons of BB alums – including five former winners in Lisa Donahue (season 3), Jun Song (season 4), Rachel Reilly (season 13), Andy Herren (season 15) and Josh Martinez (Season 19) – to get their winner picks.

A case can be made for all three players left. Cody’s evaded the block all season long and has pretty much run the game from the beginning after winning the first Head of Household competition. But was it a mistake to not cut his ally Nicole, a former winner, earlier?

Not only has Nicole already won and managed to stay when she was on the block against rookie David Alexander, but she’s also won a few competitions when it mattered. Is that enough for her to take home the prize?

As for Enzo, he’s made zero enemies with his stellar social game. He’s also won a few competitions, but did he do enough strategy-wise to convince the jury he deserves the votes?

It all comes down to who wins the final HOH competition and who is sitting in those final two chairs.

Scroll down to see what former players have to say about the final three houseguests and pick who they want to win All-Stars.

The Big Brother: All-Stars finale airs on CBS Wednesday, October 28, at 9 p.m. ET.