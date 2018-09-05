Big Brother season 18 contestant Bridgette Dunning is engaged! The reality TV personality recently announced her boyfriend, Kristopher Tolnai, popped the question.

“Forever Tayo Baby! Let’s do this!💍❤️,” Dunning captioned a slow motion selfie video of the twosome smiling and showing off her new diamond ring on Instagram earlier this week.

The traveling ER nurse, who came in 9th place on Big Brother 18 in 2016, frequently shares photos with her beau.

“You make me smile so much my face hurts ❤️ #cheesinfromdusktilldawn #adventurebuds,” Dunning captioned a series of photos from the pair’s getaway to Catalina Island in July.

After Dunning announced her engagement, Big Brother alums were quick congratulate her.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH BRIDGE !!!!” season 17 and 18 houseguest Da’vonne Rogers commented. “CONGRATULATIONS HONEY !!”

Fellow season 18 contestant Natalie Negrotti wrote, “YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYYYYYYY STFUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!! Congrats baby!!!!!!”

Big Brother season 18 and 19 runner-up Paul Abrahamian also gave Dunning some love, writing “BRIDGETTE CONGRATS OMG!!” alongside five crying emojis and three black heart emojis.

Season 15 runner-up GinaMarie Zimmerman added: “Congratulations!!!!!!! Woooooo gorgeous girl.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!