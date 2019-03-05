Another Big Brother couple has hit the skids. Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, who started dating in September 2017 after competing in the CBS reality show’s 19th season, have broken up.

Jansen, who once described Davies as the “future Mrs. Jansen,” detailed the breakup in the Monday, March 4, episode of his podcast “Find Your Fortitude” — a 45-minute installment titled “Losing a Loved One” which he said he recorded around two weeks after the couple’s split.

In the podcast, the 27-year-old said he had followed Davies, 28, to Texas because he was in love with her and wanted to “start a family, start a life” with her. But as a self-described “Mr. Positivity,” he found it tough when Davies would speak ill of their relationship on social media and in podcasts.

“I was happy when she was happy,” the personal trainer explained. “It was really that simple for me. I was happy when she was happy. And so, with that mindset and perspective, hearing constantly that it’s not a fairy tale and I’m far from Prince Charming, it was just a gut shot.”

Jansen’s comments in the podcast are a far cry from what he exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2018. “I cannot imagine the rest of my life without her,” the New York native said of Davies at the time. “So, as long as she doesn’t get sick of me, there will be a wedding in the near future.”

He added: “I love everything about Elena. She is an enigma, she has depth and she challenges me on so many levels. Never in my life have I been this happy.”

At the time, Davies said Jansen “is what a real-life fairy tale looks like.” When asked what she loved about him, she said, “I think what stands out most to me is the way that he makes me feel. The way he loves me is extraordinary and he somehow erases all of my insecurities and makes me feel like I actually deserve him.”

The radio personality referenced the breakup on February 27, telling Twitter followers it was “unlikely” that they would see her and Jansen together. “But you might find me alone at the local bar,” she added.

When Chrishell Hartley, wife of This Is Us star Justin Hartley, asked Davies for elaboration, the former reality star simply posted three broken-heart emojis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!