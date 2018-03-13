Another bundle of joy! Big Brother star Dan Gheesling and his wife, Chelsea Gheesling, have welcomed their second child together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Chelsea and I are so excited to welcome Miles to our family. It was a surprise to have another boy but we know Desmond is thrilled to have a little brother,” the 34-year-old reality star said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, March 13. “I laugh in excitement waiting for the moments we will have as a young family with two little boys running around the house — it’s really a dream come true!”

Dan tweeted on Monday, March 12, that he and Chelsea were headed to the hospital to prepare to welcome their newest addition. The Clean Your Own Mirror author took to Instagram the next day to celebrate the newborn’s arrival.

“We are very happy to welcome another baby boy into our family,” he wrote alongside a photo of Chelsea holding the little one. “We love you Miles Glen Gheesling — 9lb 2oz.”

The couple welcomed their first son, Desmond, in July 2016. “Thank you for all the support & love for Desmond,” the CBS personality captioned a photo at the time of him and Chelsea bringing their baby home from the hospital.

Dan, who won Big Brother 10 and placed second on Big Brother 14, wed Chelsea in 2011. He gushed about the special occasion in blog post at the time.

“I’m not that emotional of a guy and most people think that the groom will cry when he first sees the bride coming down the aisle, but I didn’t. I didn’t even make it that far,” he recalled. “When I came out into the church for the first time and saw both of our families and all of our friends in one room, it was very overwhelming.

“Most people say that your wedding goes by in the blink of an eye, but I disagree,” he continued. “We were able to take the entire day in just by simply being with each other and enjoying that everyone was having a great time.”

