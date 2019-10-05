Getting serious! Big Brother runner-up Holly Allen revealed she introduced Jackson Michie, her boyfriend and Big Brother season 21 winner, to her coworkers in an Instagram post on Friday, October 4.

“Took this guy to meet my friends, befriend my critters, and sip my wine in Malibu yesterday,” the wine safari guide, 31, captioned a photo with Michie, 24. “Today we are exploring his world in Tennessee. We promised adventure outside of the BB walls, and adventures we shall have.”

The couple met on the CBS reality competition series over the summer. Their relationship was slow to heat up as Michie was first involved with fellow contestant Kat Dunn.

Michie explained on the September 26 episode of the podcast “Now What With Jessica Graf” that he and Kat, 29, connected before the live feeds turned on.

“It was very quick, right off the bat kind of thing,” Michie told Graf.

Once the competition kicked off, he noticed that the digital marketing executive was too emotional for his liking. For the sake of his game, Michie decided to distance himself from their relationship.

“But, you know, it was – I don’t know how to explain it,” he said. “The way she was handling the block and everything like that, and she was up and down, and like a rollercoaster of emotions, I realized, ‘Wow, this is not good for my game.'”

Soon after, Michie began a showmance with Holly but told Graf it was never his intention to leave Kat for her.

“And I, honestly, severed that [relationship] because of the game and then Holly and I started after that. It wasn’t ever, ‘I need to get rid of Kat, so I can be with Holly.’ It was never like that,” he said.

Holly and Michie took their relationship all the way to the final two. Although Michie scored the $500,000 grand prize — and Holly secured the $50,000 second-place prize — the occasion wasn’t joyous for the server.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was taken off guard when he was confronted by his fellow houseguests Ovi Kabir, David Alexander and Kemi Fakunle, who accused him of bullying and racist behavior.

Michie denied the accusations but was visibly upset over the confrontations when he won the game.

“I did it for my family. I did it for Mom, I did it for my dad,” he told host Julie Chen after his win on September 25. “At the end of the day, what matters more to me than half a million is that they’re proud of me. And I just hope that everything’s all right.”

