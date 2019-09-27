



Three’s a crowd. Big Brother winner Jackson Michie explained how the game influenced his love triangle between Holly Allen and Kat Dunn during the podcast “Now What With Jessica Graf” on Thursday, September 26.

The 24-year-old server said he and Dunn, 29, immediately hit it off inside the house before live feeds were turned on.

“It was very quick, right off the bat kind of thing,” Michie told Graf.

After he noticed the emotional game Dunn was playing, he decided to distance himself from the digital marketing executive.

“But, you know, it was – I don’t know how to explain it. The way she was handling the block and everything like that, and she was up and down, and like a rollercoaster of emotions, I realized, ‘Wow, this is not good for my game,’” he said.

Shortly after, Michie began a showmance with Holly — a partnership that took them all the way to the final two.

“And I, honestly, severed that [relationship] because of the game and then Holly and I started after that. It wasn’t ever, ‘I need to get rid of Kat, so I can be with Holly.’ It was never like that,” he said.

Michie told Entertainment Weekly after his $500,000 win on Wednesday, September 26, that he hopes to always stay close with Holly, 31.

“Whether we are in a relationship or not, it will not change the fact that we will both be in each other’s lives,” he told EW. “She’s a great girl, and if we don’t end up together and she gets new boyfriend, sorry dude, but I will be one of her best friends. And same for me. So it’s part of the deal.”

Finale night wasn’t a happy occasion for the Nashville, Tennessee native. He was taken off guard by accusations from viewers and his fellow houseguests Ovi Kabir, David Alexander and Kemi Fakunle, that he exhibited bullying and racist behavior.

He explained that not only did he not expect the accusations, which he has denied, but he didn’t expect to win.

“There’s a lot of things that you don’t hear in the house, and hearing that on the spot when you’re trying to rally votes for half a million is a lot to take in,” Michie told ET. “But also it was a lot of shock in the sense that you couldn’t tell I’m wearing the same clothes that I moved in in.I didn’t pack according to finale night because I didn’t know if I would actually make it.”

He added: “So a lot of it was shock from the questions, shock from actually winning and staying true to my goal of seeing confetti. But nonetheless, it was a lot of excitement on the inside. I just kind of didn’t … it was a lot to handle. I just made half a million for a summer. That’s a pretty good take.”

