Another summer, another season of Big Brother is here. But first, cast interviews!

Us Weekly talked with each of the 16 new houseguests — from a model and a server to a therapist and even a wine safari guide (whatever that is!) — to get an idea of their plans for the game. We focused our questions on alliances, competitions and ultimately whether they would choose money or loyalty. In the end, someone will take home that $500,000 prize, but who has the winning strategy to get there?

While the twists for this year have yet to be revealed, Julie Chen is returning as host. Meanwhile, this season’s house decor boasts a camping theme, complete with kayaks, archery and a rowboat.

The Big Brother 21 two-night premiere begins on CBS Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Then on Wednesday, July 10, the CBS series moves to its regular schedule: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, live evictions on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see what the houseguests told Us about their game strategy: