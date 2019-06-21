Hope you like camping! Big Brother season 21 is the most rustic yet – well, if rustic means staying in a gorgeous cabin with a stunning backyard. The 16 houseguests will stay in a home designed by Scott Storey, which is inspired by the fun, collaborative spirit that embodies the camp experience. This means a ton of colors, archery, targets and even a trailer.

However, the house still includes the must-haves for every season: an HOH room, a game room, the pool (which now comes with kayaks), plus 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones – naturally.

The cast, which was revealed on Monday, June 17, includes 16 houseguests from all over the country, including a model from Chicago (whose age is listed as 30ish), a therapist, a Broadway dancer, a wine safari guide and a petroleum engineer. Needless to say, those mics will be capturing some very interesting conversations.

While the show begins on Tuesday, June 25, the first live eviction of the season will not be until Wednesday, July 3. Then, on Wednesday, July 10, the CBS hit moves to its regular schedule: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, live evictions on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Per usual, the last remaining houseguest will win $500,000.

Scroll down to see photos inside the house!