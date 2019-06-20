What’s better than a Big Brother watch party? A Big Brother watch party with the former cast of Big Brother. On Tuesday, June 25, Premiere Events will host a season 21 premiere party in New York City at Slate NYC, where fans can mix and mingle with dozens of reality TV stars.

The party, which takes place from 6 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, will allow guests to socialize with the talent themselves – and see their favorite celebs partying it up. Additionally, the one-hour season premiere will be shown on multiple TVs – afterward, all guests are invited to sing karaoke. You can learn more about the party here.

Below is the list of reality TV stars set to attend (a few who may have been in a showmance):

Kaycee Clark (Big Brother 20, winner)

JC Mounduix (Big Brother 20)

Haleigh Broucher (Big Brother 20)

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (Big Brother 20)

Steve Arienta (Big Brother 20)

Angie “Rockstar” lantry (Big Brother 20)

Scottie Salton (Big Brother 20)

Kevin Schlehuber (Big Brother 19)

Glenn Garcia (Big Brother 18)

Ginamarie Zimmerman (Big Brother 15)

Jenncity Arroyo (Big Brother 14)

Adam Poch (Big Brother 13)

Enzo Palumbo (Big Brother 12)

Matt Hoffman (Big Brother 12)

Renny Martyn (Big Brother 10)

Michelle Costa (Big Brother 10)

Monica Bailey (Big Brother 2)

Alex Coladonato (Big Brother 9)

Carol Journey Adler (Big Brother 8)

Bunky (Big Brother 2)

Laura Roberts (Big Brother Canada 7)

Andrea Boehlke (Survivor: Redemption Island, Caramoan and Game Changers)

Victoria Baamonde (Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

Julia Carter (Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

Chris Noble (Survivor: Ghost Island)

Rodney Lavoie Jr. (Survivor: Worlds Apart)

Kaitlin Raegan (Paradise Hotel)

Big Brother premieres on CBS Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

