Summer is almost here and that means one thing: Big Brother is back! On Monday, June 17, CBS announced the 16 new houseguests who will compete on the 21st season of the reality game show.

The cast includes a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway dancer, a truck driver and a “30ish” model who apparently does not want viewers or her housemates to know her real age. They will spend the summer competing for the $500,000 grand prize, which Kaycee Clark won last year.

CBS All Access is giving subscribers an early look at the new houseguests with live-streamed interviews, beginning Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

Julie Chen is returning as the host of Big Brother, which she has led since its inaugural season in 2000. Fans were unsure whether Chen, 49, would be back after she left CBS’ The Talk in September 2018 in the wake of her husband Les Moonves’ sexual misconduct scandal. However, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the TV host wanted to keep her job fronting both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother.

In a press release on Monday, CBS teased that this season’s “twists will be announced shortly.”

Per usual, Big Brother will air three days a week, starting with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to meet the 16 new houseguests!