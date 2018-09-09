Six more women have come forward with claims of sexual harassment or assault against CBS CEO Les Moonves amid an ongoing investigation against the TV executive.

In a new report penned by Ronan Farrow and published by The New Yorker on Sunday, September 9, the women detailed the allegations that took place anywhere from the ‘80s through the ‘00s. Moonves is reportedly negotiating his exit from the network and is set to announce his departure on Monday, September 10, according to CNBC and CNN.

One of the women, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, a TV executive who worked with Moonves in the late 1980s alleged that he had forced her to perform oral sex on him after inviting her to lunch and driving her to a secluded area. She also claims he later exposed himself to her and threw her against a wall.

After the incidents, Gottlieb alleged that Moonves retaliated against her professionally by moving her into smaller office spaces. She also claims that her career in the industry suffered at large at the hands of Moonves. “He absolutely ruined my career,” she said. “He was the head of CBS. No one was going to take me.”

A report was filed by Golden-Gottlieb last year to the Los Angeles Police Department in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Though the LAPD told the New Yorker they found her claims credible, no charges were made due to expired statutes of limitations.

A writer named Jessica Pallingston claims she, too, was pressured to perform oral sex on Moonves on her first day of work as his temporary assistant in the ’90s.

Pallingston alleged that Moonves asked her inappropriate questions about her sexual orientation and asked her for a massage before kissing her and asking her to perform oral sex.

Pallingston claims that when she denied future advances by Moonves, he became hostile toward her.

Other women, including freelance makeup artist Deborah Green and junior executive Deborah Morris, told told the publication that they experienced “unwanted kissing or touching” by Moonves.

Both women claim their careers suffered after rebuffing what they alleged were forced advances.

Massage therapist Deborah Kitay also alleged that Moonves exposed himself to her during a massage session in his office and asked her to touch him.

Meanwhile, writer Linda Silverthorn alleged she engaged in sexual encounters with Moonves in the ’90s with the promise of furthering her career.

Moonves — whose departure from CBS is still not settled amid the scandal — spoke out in a statement to the New Yorker regarding the new claims.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women,” he told the publication. “In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

CBS announced they were “selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation,” in the case against Moonves in July, shortly after the New Yorker published reports from the first six women.

Attorney Gloria Allred is representing two accusers who have made allegations against Moonves.

