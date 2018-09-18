It’s official! Julie Chen has quit The Talk following CBS’ firing of her husband, Les Moonves. Chen, who joined The Talk as a cohost when the show launched in 2010, revealed the news in a taped message during the Tuesday, September 18, episode.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen, 48, said, through tears, in the video. “But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for our wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for. To everyone behind the scenes … I send you my love. I will miss you all very, very much.”

CBS then released a statement regarding her exit: “For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast.”

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

The departure doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Chen has stood by her husband since the first allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in July. At the time, Chen released a statement on Twitter, stating that she loved and believed her husband of 14 years, with whom she also shares 8-year-old son Charlie.

A second wave of allegations were released on Sunday, September 9, and Moonves was fired from his position as the network’s CEO. On Monday, September 10, Chen announced she was taking some time off from the talk show to be with her family. However, she did appear on Big Brother’s live Thursday, September 13, broadcast, signing off as “Julie Chen Moonves,” seemingly sending a message that she was standing by her husband.

On Monday, September 17, a source told CNN that she had decided to leave the talk show and “that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son.”

Moonves has denied all allegations made against him. In a statement following his exit, the former chairman said he was “deeply saddened” to leave CBS and that “untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

