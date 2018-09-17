Julie Chen has decided to leave The Talk, multiple sources confirmed to CNN on Monday, September 17. The host has been absent on the show for a full week, since her husband Les Moonves was fired from his role as CBS CEO.

Chen, 48, is reportedly set to announce the news on Tuesday, September 18, via a video on the show.

“She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son,” a source told CNN.

However, she will reportedly remain as the host of Big Brother, though it’s unclear if that means for the season currently airing or the years to come.

Moonves was let go from CBS following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied all claims made against him. The former CBS CEO was first accused in a New Yorker report published in July.

Chen tweeted a statement at the time, defending her husband. “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote. “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

“Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS,” he continued. “I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

Moonves married Chen in 2004 and they share son Charlie, 8.

