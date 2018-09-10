Julie Chen was not present for the season 9 premiere of The Talk one day after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down as the CEO of CBS after six additional women accused him of sexual harassment or assault.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Chen said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, September 10. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

The 48-year-old TV personality has appeared on The Talk since its debut in 2010. She has also served as the host of Big Brother since its premiere in 2000. The 20th season of the CBS reality show is currently airing, with Chen hosting the live eviction episodes on Thursday nights.

Moonves, 68, and Chen, who wed in 2004, share son Charlie, 8. Six different women came forward to accuse the former CBS chairman of sexual harassment and intimidation in the New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow in July. He denied the allegations at the time. Amid an investigation by CBS into the claims, six more women accused the TV executive of sexual harassment or assault in a second exposé by Farrow published on Sunday, September 9.

After news of his exit broke, Moonves released a statement denying the additional allegations.

“For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS’ renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company. The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed,” he said in the statement. “Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS. I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

CBS also announced that the former CEO and the network will donate “$20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.”

Chen previously defended Moonves in a statement on Twitter in July: “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

