Should The Talk be searching for a permanent replacement? Julie Chen was absent once again on Monday, September 17, for the sixth show in a row. On Monday, September 10, one day after her husband, Les Moonves, was fired as the CBS CEO, she announced that she would be taking some time off of The Talk to be with her family. She later hosted the live Thursday, September 13, episode of Big Brother, and made a loud and clear statement by signing off with “I’m Julie Chen Moonves” – the first time she’s used her married name on the show since it began in 2000.

However, the question remains: Will she ever return to The Talk? A source tells Us Weekly that no official decision has been made on her end, whether or not she’d like to return for the network who fired her husband. However, even if she does decide to depart The Talk, she may remain on Big Brother.

As previously reported, Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women who came forward in two separate New Yorker reports. The former chairman denied all claims made against him, and following his exit from CBS after 15 years, the network also donated $20 million of his potential severance to organizations that support gender equality in the workplace and the #MeToo movement.

Chen released a statement regarding the allegations in July when the first report was released, tweeting that her husband of 14 years and the father of their son “is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader.”

The Talk cohosts have only spoken about the topic of Chen’s absence once, on the Monday, September 10, premiere. “It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about [her] husband, but we feel it’s right,” Sharon Osbourne said. “Obviously the man has a problem.” Sara Gilbert shared her love and support for Chen but added that “just because this hits close to home, it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter. This is very serious and the appropriate actions need to take place.”

The Talk airs on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

