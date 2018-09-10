Talking it out. Julie Chen was absent from the Monday, September 10, episode of The Talk after her husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, left the network amid a new round of sexual misconduct allegations. However, that did not stop Chen’s cohosts from discussing the controversy at the top of the show.

“As you all know, Julie’s husband is in the news and she’s taking off time to be with her family,” Sharon Osbourne told viewers. “It’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about her husband.”

The Osbournes alum, 65, said she released a “diplomatic” statement in support of Moonves, 68, after he was first accused of sexual misconduct in July, but she has since found herself in a difficult situation.

“Seven more women have come out. The stories are so similar, the pattern is so similar, that for me, he’s not been convicted of any crime, but obviously the man has a problem,” she said before wishing the former executive “good luck.”

“I don’t care if it happened 20 years ago, but somebody who breaks somebody’s life like that has to [be held] accountable,” Osbourne continued. “Why is it that when men get power, it goes to their testicles?”

Sara Gilbert started off by saying that Chen, 48, is “our friend” and she will “support her always.”

“However, this is an important time in our culture,” the Roseanne alum, 43, added. “Just because this hits close to home, it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter and these women’s stories matter. This is very serious, and the appropriate actions need to take place.”

Eve echoed similar sentiments after acknowledging that speaking out is “ridiculously difficult.” Sheryl Underwood chimed in, “Today we say ‘enough is enough.’”

Chen announced in a statement to Us Weekly minutes earlier that she is “taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family.” She assured viewers that she “will be back soon, and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

Six women accused Moonves of sexual harassment and intimidation in an exposé by The New Yorker in July. The magazine published a second story on Sunday, September 9, that included allegations of sexual assault and harassment from six more women.

The former CBS chairman said in a statement that the “untrue allegations from decades ago … are not consistent with who I am.” He added that he is “deeply saddened to be leaving the company.” Moonves and CBS vowed to donate 20 million to “one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.”

Moonves and Chen, who wed in 2004, share 8-year-old son Charlie.

