It all came down to this! Season 20 of Big Brother wrapped up on Wednesday, September 26, with JC Monduix, Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen fighting for the final Head of Household title. First, they had to compete in three HOH competitions and Tyler and Kaycee had a plan. She’d win the first, he’d win the second and they’d fight it out in the third. Whoever won the third competition would get to choose who they’d take to the end.

However, when JC fell first in part one, Tyler was hesitant to drop … and Kaycee fell first. She wasn’t thrilled. (She also didn’t know that Tyler has a final two deal with her and with JC.) Part two was a mental comp that included rock climbing and Kaycee beat JC by only 39 seconds! That meant that she and Tyler would face off in part three.

During part three, the final two Level Six alliance members were tested with another trivia game, in which they stayed tied throughout the entire competition. It came down to a tie breaker and Kaycee won it all, becoming the final Head of Household.

In JC’s final plea to Kaycee, he revealed that she told him during the commercial break that she was taking Tyler — she didn’t want to blindside him. Kaycee followed through with the final two deal she made with Tyler on day one.

With that, JC headed to the stage to join jury members Angela, Sam, Brett, Haleigh, Scottie, Fessy, Rockstar and Bayleigh.

Here’s how the final two compare, numbers wise: Kaycee has won two HOH competitions, five veto competitions and one of the two hacker competitions while Tyler won three HOHs and three vetos. He also won the second power app, which he never had to use.

However, for those on stage, it was about much more than physical wins. After asking their questions, it was time to vote. The two were tied four to four and it came down to Bayleigh’s vote — and she picked Kaycee!

As for America’s Favorite Houseguest, the winner of the $25,000 was Tyler. He also won $50,000 for coming in second place. So, what’s the status on this season’s showmances and who got engaged?

Celebrity Big Brother returns in the winter and Big Brother season 21 will air in summer 2019.

