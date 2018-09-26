Love was in the air in the Big Brother season 20 house! During the Wednesday, September 26, finale, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans confessed they were still in love, and Haleigh Broucher and Faysal Shafaat revealed they’re in a real relationship after rekindling in the jury house. However, it was Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton who took their relationship to the next level.

The couple were only in the house together for 23 days before he was evicted, and the finale was the first time they had seen each other since.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been going on in the real world that you haven’t known – that I went to your parents wedding anniversary, I’ve spent a lot of time with them. I play golf with your dad every single weekend. There’s a lot of stuff that I want to tell you,” 23-year-old Williams said to Dayton before walking over to her on stage and asking her to stand up.

“Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you loved me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that ‘girlfriend’ wasn’t enough, honestly,” the day trader said before getting down on one knee. “I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds but I do know I want you in it.”

The 25-year-old flight attendant accepted, jumping up and down. Then, the two shared quite a romantic kiss!

Big Brother returns in summer 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!