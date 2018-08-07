Every summer, Big Brother host Julie Chen warns the cast to “expect the unexpected.” Season 20 star Bayleigh Dayton is no exception.

The flight attendant, 25, confided to her housemate Haleigh Broucher on the live feeds on Sunday, August 5, that she thinks she may be pregnant with evictee Swaggy C’s child. Around the same time, the day trader, 23, who was sent home weeks earlier, cryptically tweeted three flushed-face emojis and joked that he was logging off for the night.

The revelation came when Dayton pulled aside college student Broucher, 21, in the bathroom. “I had a dream. You have to read my mind. Don’t say it out loud,” she warned before admitting that she was “freaked the heck out” by the prospect of being pregnant. She then said to herself, “That would happen to you on national television.”

When asked if she took a pregnancy test yet, Dayton responded, “No, it’s more like pure fear. I don’t even want to know.” Broucher then assured her fellow houseguest that “everything happens for a reason,” to which she replied, “Totally. But, like, no. Not allowed to happen at all. Isn’t that insane?”

Broucher later asked Dayton if she was going to “pursue that avenue or discovery.” The Atlanta resident responded, “I think maybe next week or the week after.”

#BB20 #BBLF Bayleigh tells Haleigh about a dream she had. She's missed her period, her boobs are bigger and she thinks she's pregnant. She won't take a pregnancy test until next week. pic.twitter.com/uyJLQ9T3EY — #SloppyFeeds (@BB20messyfeeds) August 6, 2018

Dayton’s showmance with Swaggy C (real name Chris Williams) began not long after they moved into the Big Brother house earlier this summer. After being evicted on July 12, the Connecticut native met Dayton’s parents — and now he is thinking of taking the next step in their relationship.

“It’s crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them, it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best.”

As for marriage? He told Us, “That is obviously way far down the road.”

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for comment.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

