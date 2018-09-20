Julie Chen wants to stay on as the host of Big Brother, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. After CBS fired Chen’s husband, Les Moonves, the host decided to leave her job as moderator on The Talk. However, she will continue leading the network’s reality show and her contract extends to the next season of Celebrity Big Brother too.

Season 20 of Big Brother is currently airing on CBS and the show is set to be renewed for a 21st season. While an insider tells Us CBS has not made a decision one way or another, they are open to keeping her on, as she’s hosted the show since 2000.

Chen announced she was leaving The Talk after eight seasons in a taped video that aired on Tuesday, September 18. “Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son,” she said in the video. Moonves and Chen share 8-year-old son Charlie.

The Queens native never appeared on The Talk after Moonves’ firing on September 9, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct on his part. He has denied all claims and Chen has stood by him. During Chen’s two appearances on Big Brother following the firing, she introduced herself as “Julie Chen Moonves,” a first for her.

Us Weekly previously reported that the network has been quietly putting out feelers in the case that Chen and the network decide to part ways. A source tells Us that season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby, Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Ross Mathews and Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox’s names have all been thrown around as possible replacements.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

