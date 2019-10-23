His side of the story. Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie clarified controversial comments he made during the season about fellow houseguest David Alexander on the Wednesday, October 23 episode of “Now What?! with Jessica Graf.”

During the game, Michie, 24, was captured on live feeds making several remarks about David, 29, that viewers thought were racist. At one point, he said that the photographer had “shifty eyes.”

“I said David had ‘shifty eyes’ because when he came in, he was very, like, sketchy. He was looking at everyone. He was just analyzing everything everyone said and did. And he just kind of gave off… he looked like he was just coming in to stir sh-t up,” the server recalled to Graf, 28.

Holly Allen, the season’s runner-up and Michie’s girlfriend, echoed his thoughts. “Yeah, stir the pot and hook up with girls,” the 31-year-old wine safari guide added.

In another conversation caught on the live feeds, Michie brought up David while discussing people hooking up in the house. “David is going to come in and run a train on all these girls, right?” Michie said. On the podcast, the server explained that the remark was because of David’s behavior before the live feeds were turned on.

“David openly admitted to never watching the show, and that he came on here for Instagram followers,” Michie said. “And he’s a good-looking dude. And he’s very good with his words. He’s charming. He came into the house — this was not on the live feeds, the first week of the house was never on the feeds. And he came in. We’re all, like, standing around the kitchen. We just met each other. We just moved in, and on multiple occasions, he’s like, ‘So who’s single? Who’s single in the house? Anybody?’ Like, ‘Y’all have boyfriends? Do you have a boyfriend?’”

Michie continued on that the comment was taken out of context. “So, there’s a clip of me saying, like, ‘David might come in and run a train on all these girls.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, why? Because he’s an African American?’ I was like, ‘No. Because when he came in, he was asking about who was all single.’”

Michie triumphed in the Big Brother game with a total of 10 competition wins under his belt before he was crowned the winner. However, instead of being happy about his accomplishment, his $500,000 win was surrounded by bullying and racist accusations from his fellow houseguests David, Ovi Kabir and Kemi Fakunle.

“I did it for my family. I did it for Mom, I did it for my dad,” Michie told host Julie Chen-Moonves on the live finale in September.“At the end of the day, what matters more to me than half a million is that they’re proud of me. And I just hope that everything’s all right.”

Meanwhile, his relationship with Holly appears to be going strong. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram that she had introduced Michie to her coworkers.

“Took this guy to meet my friends, befriend my critters, and sip my wine in Malibu yesterday,” she captioned a photo with Michie on October 4. “Today we are exploring his world in Tennessee. We promised adventure outside of the BB walls, and adventures we shall have.”