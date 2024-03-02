Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett Files for Divorce From Christmas Abbott

Big Brother‘s Memphis Garrett has filed for divorce from Christmas Abbott after less than two years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, March 1, the reality star cited irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the split. He’s also asking the court not to award Abbott alimony, claiming she’s gainfully employed.

“My heart hurts,” Garrett, 41, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her son], Loyal.”

Abbott, 42, also confirmed the breakup and asked for privacy as she navigates the next chapter of her relationship.

“It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information,” she told Us in a statement. “I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family.”

Garrett and Abbott first met while competing on Big Brother: All Stars in the summer of 2020. They became close friends in The Committee alliance before taking their friendship to the next level months after filming wrapped.

“I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her a few weeks into the All Star season of Big Brother,” Garrett told E! News in April 2021. “Since the first time I saw her years back, I always knew she was supposed to be a part of my life, I just didn’t know in what capacity. Once I spent a few weeks with her, I knew exactly.”

Two months later, Garrett got down on one knee and proposed to Abbott. In May 2022, the couple exchanged vows at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia.

“After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start,” Abbott shared with E! about her husband. “I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he’s my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my HOME and I get to spend forever with him.”

The couple continued to document their love story on social media with Garrett showing no signs of marital trouble on Valentine’s Day.

“We don’t have any fun!” Garrett wrote via Instagram on February 14 with an assortment of romantic videos with his wife. “We choose love every day and I wouldn’t want it any other way. #Final2Forever.”

The couple has since unfollowed each other on Instagram with Abbott removing photos of Garrett on her feed.