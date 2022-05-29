From the Big Brother house to the wedding aisle! Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott have officially tied the knot nearly one year after getting engaged.

“What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!” Garrett, 39, told E! News on Saturday, May 28. “We can continue to build our relationship and grow together.”

He added: “We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don’t ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl.”

The former Big Brother stars wed at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday surrounded by their loved ones.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow!!! ❤️,” the 40-year-old bride — who shares 3-year-old son Loyal with ex Benjamin Bunn — gushed via Instagram on Friday, May 27.

Several of the duo’s fellow Big Brother personalities couldn’t help but chime in, offering their well wishes. “You two are amazing together,” season 22 winner Cody Calafiore replied via Instagram comment. Nicole Franzel, for her part, sent a trio of red heart emojis.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in December 2020 that Garrett and Abbott were dating following the conclusion of their Big Brother: All-Stars tenure two months earlier.

“We both were dating people while we were in the house, but each of our relationships were only a few months starting in March of this year,” the fitness trainer told Us at the time, noting that they connected through “real conversations” while on the CBS competition series. “Nothing long-term for each of us. No one was inappropriate.”

Less than one year later, the “Morning With Memphis” host popped the question while on vacation in Florida in June 2021.

“I knew around week six in the house that there was something about her I would not be able to ignore,” Garrett exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We both had to respectfully take care of situations we were in and needed some time. That time apart made me realize I couldn’t be without her.”

The Garrett Group businessman added: “Christmas and I have a relationship that was built from the inside out. Her contagious smile and her unapologetic laugh is what I fell for, and it just so happens she is smoking hot.”

While Garrett — who shares son River, 7, with ex-wife Ashley Garrett — initially made it to the final two on the 10th season of the reality TV competition, he returned for the show’s season 22 alongside Abbott. The Virginia native, who previously broke her foot during her season 19 Big Brother appearance, and Garrett first sparked a connection while inside the All-Stars house.

“Memphis and I had an amazing friendship,” she exclusively told Us in October 2020 after her eviction. “He was really, really helpful to me [when it came to] coping with being away from my family and being away from my son. And that was really important to me. So he was a really good friend. He was my best friend in the house.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!