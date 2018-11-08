More to the story? Christmas Abbott implied fans were missing information about her recent arrest for criminal mischief.

“There are lies & truth to every story & I’ll share mine when I’m ready,” Abbott, 36, captioned a selfie of herself and her 1-month-old son, Loyal, on Wednesday, November 7, via her Instagram Story. “Until then, I am being proactive with taking care of my responsibilities to have this matter solved. I’m focused on providing for Loyal & recovering from a very emotionally challenging pregnancy & difficult delivery.”

The Big Brother alum added: “Being a single mother is challenging enough without the world having an opinion on a situation they know nothing about.”

Us Weekly confirmed Abbott, who shares Loyal with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn, was arrested on Tuesday, November 6, on a felony charge of criminal mischief. Less than an hour later, she was released on her own recognizance.

According to the police report obtained by Us, the reality TV personality “rammed another vehicle multiple times” after a fight with Bunn’s new girlfriend, Samantha Morse, in Tampa, Florida, on August 18. (She was eight moments pregnant at the time.)

“[Abbott] came to the gym to confront her child’s father’s romantic partner. Once there, she threw a coffee cup and caused a scene. The suspect entered her Mercedes-Benz SUV and proceeded to ram the victim’s vehicle twice,” the report reads. “This caused over $5,000 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle.”

The police officer who responded to the scene claimed Abbott “began crying and told [him] she just ‘lost it’” after the incident. She also alleged that Bunn cheated on her with Morse, per the report, but later admitted their relationship was over.

Abbott also shared a photo of a lion with a quote that read, “Judge no one, just improve yourself,” on Wednesday, via her Instagram Story.

“Well this is appropriately timed,” she captioned the post.

The following day, Abbott shared a boomerang of herself patting Loyal on the back.

“And today is a new day,” she said before giving her newborn a kiss on Thursday, November 8. “I can officially say I’m yesterday’s news.”

