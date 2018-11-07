The shocking details about the incident that led Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott’s arrest on Tuesday, November 6, have been revealed.

A police report obtained by Us Weekly states that the 36-year-old “rammed another vehicle multiple times” after an argument with her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn’s new girlfriend, Samantha Morse, in Tampa, Florida, on August 18. Abbott was eight months pregnant with the former couple’s son, Loyal, at the time.

“[Abbott] came to the gym to confront her child’s father’s romantic partner. Once there, she threw a coffee cup and caused a scene,” the report reads. “The suspect entered her Mercedes-Benz SUV and proceeded to ram the victim’s vehicle twice. This caused over $5,000 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle.”

Police officer John Gordon said in the report that Abbott “began crying and told me she just ‘lost it’” when he responded to the scene. She told police that she was “extremely upset” because Bunn allegedly cheated on her with Morse, though Abbott later admitted that she was “no longer in a relationship” with Bunn.

Officer Gordon said that the reality star “continued to get more loud and boisterous” during his investigation. After he threatened to put her in handcuffs, she “apologized for her outburst and compliance was immediately gained,” according to the report.

Morse claimed in her own statement to police that Abbott called her a “pathetic, home-wrecking little slut” before ramming her car.

Officer Gordon said in the report that the fitness star was not processed due to her pregnancy. Instead, the case was filed with the state attorney’s office.

Abbott, who gave birth to Loyal on October 8, turned herself in to police on Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of criminal mischief. She was released on her own recognizance less than an hour later.

