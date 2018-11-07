‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott Arrested for Criminal Mischief

Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 6, on a felony charge of criminal mischief, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms to Us Weekly.

The 36-year-old turned herself in just before 2 p.m. ET. She was released on her own recognizance less than an hour later and never occupied a jail cell. It is unclear why she was charged with criminal mischief.

Abbott’s arrest came two days before her son Loyal Atticus’ one-month birthday. She shares the newborn with her ex-boyfriend, fellow fitness star Benjamin Bunn.

Bunn, 36, told Us exclusively in October that he and Abbott, who finished in third place on season 19 of Big Brother in 2017, are no longer “romantically involved, and haven’t been since December.”

“Unfortunately, I had very little contact with Christmas in the last few months of her pregnancy,” he told Us. “However, prior to that, we spent almost every day with each other for six to seven months straight. I went to every doctor’s appointment, accompanied her for travel, moved furniture and did all the things that two caring adults do with and for each other. … I was finally able to reach her a few days before [her] due date. I found out she was being induced through Instagram, and shortly thereafter received an email.”

Bunn traveled to the hospital to meet Loyal, but he missed the little boy’s arrival.

Us Weekly has reached out to Abbott for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!