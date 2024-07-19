No amount of Head of Household or Power of Veto competitions could prepare Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett for his greatest test.

After experiencing marital struggles with Christmas Abbott followed by a divorce announcement in March, the reality star was faced with a serious question of what to do next.

“When big life events and things change in your life that are so drastic like what has happened to mine over the past seven, eight months, for me, it was this pivotal moment of which way do I go?” Garrett, 41, exclusively shared with Us Weekly. “Do I go back into this mindset of nightlife and just being in this element of bars and restaurants that I own or do I really take the moment in time to really focus on me internally and my health? I just chose the latter.”

In just a few short months, the Florida-based reality star said he has lost 35 pounds and his lifestyle has completely changed.

From a fitness aspect, Garrett moves his body every day by either participating in CrossFit, Orange Theory, a road run or visiting a local gym. He’s set a goal to sign up for one race per month and has already completed a 5K and Spartan Race.

The Big Brother: All Stars alum — who shares son River, 9, with ex-wife Ashley Zuppas — has also been working with nutritionist Samantha Hiles to develop better eating habits.

“I’m just aware of what I’m putting in my body through the day,” he explained. “That goes for alcohol too. … It’s not a fad. It’s a lifestyle change. The other main thing is just surrounding yourself with people that are on that same journey.”

The hard work has already paid off. In addition to losing weight, Garrett is now thinking about signing up for a half marathon in Rome this October.

“My goal wasn’t, ‘I need to lose weight,’” Garrett added. “The goal was, ‘I want to feel better. I want to be focused. I want to clear my mind through all of this that’s going on through the divorce.’”

For a self-proclaimed “average Joe,” the Garrett Hospitality Group CEO hopes his story can inspire others to get up and move. He recommends people start small, but remain consistent in their fitness journey. Overtime, Garrett believes people will see and feel a difference.

“I’ll never go back. My life has changed,” he said. “I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more focused and more clear about the day to day about taking care of yourself and taking care of your body and it’s a key thing.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.