Celebs were out and about this week — from Lauren Bushnell taking a relaxing vacation, to Zoey Deutch getting styled by Levi’s, to Cardi B putting on a stellar performance. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Big Sean celebrated music’s most exciting week in New York City with The Chainsmokers, snacking on the new Classic Chicken sandwich, from McDonald’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

— Pharrell ordered takeout from TAO Los Angeles and took to Instagram to show off the Thai Sweet and Spicy Shrimp and Cantonese Cauliflower.

— Shanina Shaik and her fiancé DJ Ruckus talked about their upcoming wedding at The Warner Music Grammy Party in NYC.

— French Montana surprised patrons at TGI Fridays in Times Square by jumping behind the bar and toasting to his new CIROC French Smash Cocktail.

— Lauren Bushnell spent the weekend at Hacienda Beach Club & Residences in Cabo San Lucas enjoying the sun, sand and a few margaritas with her sister Mollie Bushnell and their mother.

— Victor Cruz attended the Tanqueray No. TEN Gin & Juice brunch in honor of Grammy’s weekend at Lavo in NYC.

— Lenny Kravitz and Olivia Culpo attended the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

— Drew Barrymore shared a hug during a mixology class at the Liquor Lab in NYC.

— Peter Thomas Roth launched his Hungarian Thermal Spring line of products at the Hungarian Consulate in NYC.

— Song Suffragettes released their gender inequality themed and aptly-titled song “Times Up” where proceeds from the sale of the song are benefitting the Time’s Up organization.

— CALPAK hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate their new collection with designer Joy Cho at Hotel Covell in L.A.

— Donald Glover sported a Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T gold bracelet and rings to the 60th Grammy Awards in NYC.

— Laura Geller hosted an intimate breakfast to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Out Of This World Collection with their first-ever Global Brand Ambassador Ashlee Glazer.

— Margaret Josephs and Adam Barta attended RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premiere at TRL Studios in NYC.

— Zoey Deutch stopped by Levi’s 90’s Day Fitting event to check out the brand’s ’90s inspired styles in L.A.

— Cardi B performed at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at The Grill and The Pool in NYC.

— Drita D’Avanzo danced with friends at the Coyote Ugly Saloon to celebrate their 25th Anniversary in NYC.

— AK hosted a Grammy afterparty to celebrate the award show taking place in NYC for the first time in more than 14 years.

— Ludacris celebrated at his business partner Sandy Lal’s Coming to America themed birthday party at the at the Mailroom in NYC.

— Rihanna hung out in the VIP section with 1OAK partners Richie Akiva and Ronnie Madra at 1OAK in NYC.

— Raven Symone dined with friends at Red Lobster to celebrate the brand’s 50th Anniversary in Inglewood, California.

